Missouri Football Coaches Association announces new recommendations for remainder of summer workouts

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Missouri Football Coaches Association is offering up some new recommendations for the remaining summer workouts.

The Missouri Football Coaches Association and @MSHSAAOrg has a goal to start our upcoming football season on schedule, August 10th. With this in mind, the MFCA is releasing this statement of recommendations for the remaining summer workouts leading up to week one of games. pic.twitter.com/H6gqr0f8Gf — MOFBCA (@MOFBCA) July 14, 2020

They said in a statement Tuesday that those include keeping all activities, practices, and scrimmages in house to cut down on interaction with other teams. This especially applies to seven-on-seven and camps.

They are also recommending that the pre-season jamboree scheduled for August should be cancelled.

The MFCA said along with MSHSAA, their goal is to start the upcoming football season on August 10 as planned.