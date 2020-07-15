Missouri Football Coaches Association announces new recommendations for remainder of summer workouts

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Missouri Football Coaches Association is offering up some new recommendations for the remaining summer workouts.
They said in a statement Tuesday that those include keeping all activities, practices, and scrimmages in house to cut down on interaction with other teams. This especially applies to seven-on-seven and camps.
They are also recommending that the pre-season jamboree scheduled for August should be cancelled.
The MFCA said along with MSHSAA, their goal is to start the upcoming football season on August 10 as planned.