MINK League start date pushed back for second time

JOPLIN, Mo. — The start of the 2020 MINK League schedule has been pushed back for a second time.

The season was originally set to begin on May 27, but it was then announced in April the season would be pushed back to June 15 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

MINK League commissioner Ron Rodriguez confirmed Monday that the start date would be pushed back again, this time to July 1. A final decision on the season is expected to be made on May 27.

In addition, the Chillicothe Mudcats, who play in the league’s North Division, and the Jefferson City Renegades, who play in the South Division, will not play this season. This comes after another team, the newly formed Clinton Creatures, also announced they would not be able to field a team this year.