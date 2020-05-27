MINK League calls off 2020 season

The MINK League made it official on Wednesday afternoon that the 2020 season will not be played.

League commissioner Ron Rodriguez said the decision was made in accordance to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the many uncertainties that still remain.

“It is with great disappointment that the MINK League has determined that we cannot play this season,” Rodriquez said via the MINK League press release. “We join the many other leagues across the United States that have been affected by the COVID-19 virus and the fallout from it.”

“But we must have the safety of our communities, host families, players, coaches, staff and officials as our main concern. Our communities are a vital part of the MINK League and we enjoy and appreciate their support. We made every effort to play this season and delayed the decision to make the most educated decision possible.”

Nine teams comprise the MINK League with the Chillicothe Mudcats and Jefferson City Renegades having previously elected not to participate in the 2020 season.

The league is already planning for its return in the summer of 2021. Teams will discuss later in the fall the plan for the 2021 schedule.