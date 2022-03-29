JOPLIN, Mo. — When Missouri Southern and Rogers State played one another in Claremore on March 15, the Lions let a win slip through its fingers. That wasn’t the case the next time around, as Southern scored 25 runs on the way to a 25-2 victory on Tuesday.

The Lions were lead by Aurora grad Matt Miller, who went 4-for-5 with three home runs and 8 RBIs. Treghan Parker droves in four, while Cole Robinson drove in three.

Freshman pitcher Cole Gayman picked up the win and moves to 5-1 on the season. He had four strikeouts while allowing only three hits and two walks.

With the win the Lions move to 19-12 on the season. They’ll be back in action at home on Friday for game one of a three game series with Fort Hays State. First pitch is set for 5 pm.