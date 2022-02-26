VERONA, Mo. — The Class 1, District 12 championship games were held at Verona High School on Saturday, with four teams competing for a title.

On the girls side, #3 ranked Miller was facing the College Heights Cougars. The Cardinals jumped out to a 4-0 lead and never relinquished control of the game. They ultimately won their fourth straight district title, 57-28.

Sean Price, Miller head coach, says, “We knew to get where we want to go, we gotta win our districts, and that’s the first step into the direction we want to go, so extremely proud to show up and win our two games, and move on and be ready to play who we get to play next.”

Miller senior Claudia Hadlock had 19 points, while Kaylee Helton had 14. Addie Lawrence was the leading scorer for College Heights with nine points.

Miller will face either Blue Eye or Crane in the sectional round, on Wednesday, March 2 at 6:00 p.m.

On the boys side, College Heights faced Verona, looking to win their second ever (and second consecutive) district title. After a tight first quarter, the Cougars pulled away from the Wildcats in the second, leading 45-29 at halftime. They ultimately won the game, 71-57.

Eric Johnson, College Heights head coach, says, “You’re just never sure coming to someone’s home court on a championship, district game. They started off hot but fortunately we were able to match basket for basket early. Then when they cooled off, we kept going so, I’m proud of our kids. They were ready to play.”

Miller Long, College Heights senior guard, says, “Last year was the first time, and we kind of had a rough start last year, so it’s bittersweet about last year. But the whole year this year, we were expecting to win this. And I mean, it’s great to put in the hard work and see it succeed for you. So it’s still bittersweet, but we know we can go farther, and we’re expecting to win the state championship, too.”

College Heights’ Ethan Meeks and Verona’s Jacob Stellwagen each had 22 points on the day. Miller Long has 18 and Curtis Davenport had 16 for the Cougars, as well. Verona had two more players score in double figures: Jessy Gamel with 14 and Jaiden Carrasquillo with 13.

The Cougars will face either Blue Eye or Crane in the Class 2 sectional round. That game will tip off at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Carthage High School.