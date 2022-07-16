When you’re a senior playing high school football, your biggest goal is to play college football and college camps are a chance to impress and get noticed.

Pitt State football would hold its second Brian Wright prospect camp Friday. One of the athletes that caught people’s eye was one from right down the road in Carthage.

That player was senior defensive tackle Micah Lindsey. In his junior season, Lindsey racked up 12 sacks and 27 tackles for loss.

He was named to the 2021 All-COC football team for first team defense. He also received an official offer from Pitt State earlier this summer, but with a big senior season he should expect more to roll in.

He has aspirations to play at the next level and Lindsey spoke on the hard work he has been putting in and the great competition this camp offered.

Micah Lindsey said, “I come to these camps so I can play in college. So, it just makes me work really hard because I wanna get to that next level and if I’m not there, I push myself even more. It was great competition, it was great seeing people I’ve seen at other camps or that I see during the season and I just really enjoy getting close with them and talking with them and competing really hard. This is the first year that I’ve really gone to camps and so I usually played baseball during the summers, but i was like “I’m set on football. Football is what I’m gonna go to the next level”, so instead of playing baseball during the summer, I’ve went to camps almost every weekend showing off what I have and trying to get those offers to the next level.”