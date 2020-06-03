MIAA releases return to competition guiding principles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The MIAA has released a series of principles to help guide campus decisions about a return to competition as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MIAA’s Guiding Principles first focuses on the importance of keeping student-athletes, coaches, and staff safe, before going on to say that decisions regarding competition should be made at the local level.

The guidelines say, “Campus athletics will operate with approval of each MIAA

school’s leadership, and the school will be operating in accordance with local and state

public officials regarding a return to campus, a return to practice and a return to

competition. In the end, school and governmental leadership determine who can

participate in, assist with, and watch student-athlete practices and competition.”

The MIAA also advises that member schools be transparent with their plans, and should be provided to other MIAA schools and campus visitors.

They go on to say that should an athlete, coach, or staff member test positive for COVID-19 once competition begins, safety and communication protocols must be followed in all

instances to inform persons recently in contact with the individual who tested positive.

If events must be canceled during the 2020-21 school year, the MIAA says the conference schedule must be prioritized, and that non-conference events should be the ones canceled.