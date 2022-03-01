KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an impressive season by the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team, the squad is being recognized for their accomplishments.

Lacy Stokes dominated the awards earning Player of the Year and a unanimous vote as Freshman of the Year. Stokes is the first ever Lion to be named Freshman of the Year and the second in program history to be named Player of the year. She’s also the first ever women’s basketball player in MIAA history to earn both honors at the same time.

At the conclusion of the regular season. Stokes led the league with 154 assists, 5.7 assists per game, 86 steals, and 3.2 steals per game. She ranked third in the MIAA with 19.4 points per game, second with 142 made free throws, fourth with 174 made field goals, and ninth in made three-pointers with 33.

Her head coach, Ronnie Ressel, also earned Coach of the Year unanimously after leading the team to a 22-5 overall record and 19-3 conference record. The Lions earned a share of the MIAA regular season title, after being picked to finish ninth and tenth in the preseason media and coaches polls. They also earned the number one seed at the upcoming MIAA Tournament.

On the Pittsburg State side, the Gorillas had one player earn honors: Tristan Gegg was named to the All-MIAA Second Team.

2022 MIAA Postseason Awards (Women)

Player of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman

Defensive Player of the Year – Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior

Freshman of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern*

Coach of the Year – Ronnie Ressel – Missouri Southern*

*Unanimous Selection

2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team

Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore

Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior

Brooke Rayner – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman

Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore

2022 All-MIAA First Team

Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior

Jaden Hobbs – Fort Hays State, Senior

Kelsey Johnson – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Brooke Littrell – Central Missouri, Freshman

Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman

2022 All-MIAA Second Team

Elisa Backes – Nebraska Kearney, Junior

Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore

Tristan Gegg – Pittsburg State, Senior

Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore

Katie Wagner – Fort Hays State, Freshman

2022 All-MIAA Third Team

Hunter Bentley – Washburn, Senior

Amaya Johns – Missouri Southern, Junior

Mallory McConkey – Northwest Missouri, Senior

Whitney Randall – Fort Hays State, Senior

Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore

2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: Olivia Nelson, Freshman

Central Oklahoma: Brooke Rayner, Junior

Emporia State: Ehlaina Hartman, Freshman – Karsen Schultz, Junior

Fort Hays State: Cydney Bergmann, Senior – Olivia Hollenbeck, Freshman

Missouri Western: Corbyn Cunningham, Senior – Brionna Budgetts, Sophomore

Nebraska Kearney: Klaire Kirsch, Junior – Haley Simental, Graduate – Brooke Carlson, Junior

Northeastern State: Maleeah Langstaff, Senior

Northwest Missouri: Molly Hartnett, Freshman – Peyton Kelderman, Freshman

Washburn: Abby Oliver, Sophomore

Northwest Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins was named the Player of the Year on the men’s side for the third straight year. Three players from Missouri Southern (Stan Scott and Avery Taggart) and Pittsburg State (Bobby Arthur Williams Jr.) received All-MIAA Honors.

2022 MIAA Postseason Awards (Men)

Player of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Defensive Player of the Year – JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior

Freshman of the Year – Michael Keegan – Washburn

Coach of the Year – Bob Hoffman – Central Oklahoma



2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team

JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior

Mayuom Buom – Emporia State, Freshman

Bjarni Jonsson – Fort Hays State, Sophomore

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior



2022 All-MIAA First Team

Isaiah Wade – Central Oklahoma, Senior

Tray Buchanan – Emporia State, Senior

Jared Vitztum – Fort Hays State, Senior

Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior



2022 All-MIAA Second Team

Callen Haydon – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Jumah’Ri Turner – Emporia State, Senior

Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State, Redshirt-Freshman

Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior

Devin Pullum – Rogers State, Senior



2022 All-MIAA Third Team

Camryn Givens – Central Oklahoma, Junior

Will Eames – Missouri Western, Redshirt-Sophomore

David Simental – Nebraska Kearney, Junior

Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri, Sophomore

Jalen Lewis – Washburn, Junior



2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention

Central Missouri: JaCor Nelson, Senior – Gavin Pinkley, Senior – Cameron Hunter, Senior

Central Oklahoma: Jaden Wells, Freshman

Emporia State: Brendan Van Dyke, Senior

Fort Hays State: Nyjee Wright, Senior

Missouri Southern: Stan Scott, Senior – Avery Taggart, Freshman

Missouri Western: JaQuaylon “Q” Mays, Senior

Newman: Israel Barnes, Junior

Northeastern State: Emeka Obukwelu, Graduate

Pittsburg State: Bobby Arthur-Williams, Senior

Rogers State: Brewster Peacock, Senior