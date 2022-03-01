KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an impressive season by the Missouri Southern women’s basketball team, the squad is being recognized for their accomplishments.
Lacy Stokes dominated the awards earning Player of the Year and a unanimous vote as Freshman of the Year. Stokes is the first ever Lion to be named Freshman of the Year and the second in program history to be named Player of the year. She’s also the first ever women’s basketball player in MIAA history to earn both honors at the same time.
At the conclusion of the regular season. Stokes led the league with 154 assists, 5.7 assists per game, 86 steals, and 3.2 steals per game. She ranked third in the MIAA with 19.4 points per game, second with 142 made free throws, fourth with 174 made field goals, and ninth in made three-pointers with 33.
Her head coach, Ronnie Ressel, also earned Coach of the Year unanimously after leading the team to a 22-5 overall record and 19-3 conference record. The Lions earned a share of the MIAA regular season title, after being picked to finish ninth and tenth in the preseason media and coaches polls. They also earned the number one seed at the upcoming MIAA Tournament.
On the Pittsburg State side, the Gorillas had one player earn honors: Tristan Gegg was named to the All-MIAA Second Team.
2022 MIAA Postseason Awards (Women)
Player of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman
Defensive Player of the Year – Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Freshman of the Year – Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern*
Coach of the Year – Ronnie Ressel – Missouri Southern*
*Unanimous Selection
2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team
Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore
Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Brooke Rayner – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman
Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore
2022 All-MIAA First Team
Nija Collier – Central Missouri, Senior
Jaden Hobbs – Fort Hays State, Senior
Kelsey Johnson – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Brooke Littrell – Central Missouri, Freshman
Lacy Stokes – Missouri Southern, Freshman
2022 All-MIAA Second Team
Elisa Backes – Nebraska Kearney, Junior
Connie Clarke – Missouri Western, Sophomore
Tristan Gegg – Pittsburg State, Senior
Tre’Zure Jobe – Emporia State, Sophomore
Katie Wagner – Fort Hays State, Freshman
2022 All-MIAA Third Team
Hunter Bentley – Washburn, Senior
Amaya Johns – Missouri Southern, Junior
Mallory McConkey – Northwest Missouri, Senior
Whitney Randall – Fort Hays State, Senior
Madi Stokes – Missouri Southern, Sophomore
2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: Olivia Nelson, Freshman
Central Oklahoma: Brooke Rayner, Junior
Emporia State: Ehlaina Hartman, Freshman – Karsen Schultz, Junior
Fort Hays State: Cydney Bergmann, Senior – Olivia Hollenbeck, Freshman
Missouri Western: Corbyn Cunningham, Senior – Brionna Budgetts, Sophomore
Nebraska Kearney: Klaire Kirsch, Junior – Haley Simental, Graduate – Brooke Carlson, Junior
Northeastern State: Maleeah Langstaff, Senior
Northwest Missouri: Molly Hartnett, Freshman – Peyton Kelderman, Freshman
Washburn: Abby Oliver, Sophomore
Northwest Missouri State’s Trevor Hudgins was named the Player of the Year on the men’s side for the third straight year. Three players from Missouri Southern (Stan Scott and Avery Taggart) and Pittsburg State (Bobby Arthur Williams Jr.) received All-MIAA Honors.
2022 MIAA Postseason Awards (Men)
Player of the Year – Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Defensive Player of the Year – JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior
Freshman of the Year – Michael Keegan – Washburn
Coach of the Year – Bob Hoffman – Central Oklahoma
2022 MIAA All-Defensive Team
JaCor Nelson – Central Missouri, Senior
Mayuom Buom – Emporia State, Freshman
Bjarni Jonsson – Fort Hays State, Sophomore
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior
2022 All-MIAA First Team
Isaiah Wade – Central Oklahoma, Senior
Tray Buchanan – Emporia State, Senior
Jared Vitztum – Fort Hays State, Senior
Trevor Hudgins – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Tyler Geiman – Washburn, Senior
2022 All-MIAA Second Team
Callen Haydon – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Jumah’Ri Turner – Emporia State, Senior
Kaleb Hammeke – Fort Hays State, Redshirt-Freshman
Diego Bernard – Northwest Missouri, Junior
Devin Pullum – Rogers State, Senior
2022 All-MIAA Third Team
Camryn Givens – Central Oklahoma, Junior
Will Eames – Missouri Western, Redshirt-Sophomore
David Simental – Nebraska Kearney, Junior
Wes Dreamer – Northwest Missouri, Sophomore
Jalen Lewis – Washburn, Junior
2022 All-MIAA Honorable Mention
Central Missouri: JaCor Nelson, Senior – Gavin Pinkley, Senior – Cameron Hunter, Senior
Central Oklahoma: Jaden Wells, Freshman
Emporia State: Brendan Van Dyke, Senior
Fort Hays State: Nyjee Wright, Senior
Missouri Southern: Stan Scott, Senior – Avery Taggart, Freshman
Missouri Western: JaQuaylon “Q” Mays, Senior
Newman: Israel Barnes, Junior
Northeastern State: Emeka Obukwelu, Graduate
Pittsburg State: Bobby Arthur-Williams, Senior
Rogers State: Brewster Peacock, Senior