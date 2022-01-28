The 2022 MIAA Preseason Coaches Polls for baseball and softball season have been released, with the Missouri Southern State University and Pittsburg State University baseball teams each making the top five. The Missouri Southern and Pittsburg State softball teams each made the top ten.



Baseball

1. Central Missouri (10) – 120 points

2. Pittsburg State (1) – 103 points

3. Northeastern State (1) – 94 points

4. Central Oklahoma (1) – 92 points

5. Missouri Southern – 86 points

6. Washburn – 74 points

7. Emporia State – 62 points

8. Rogers State – 56 points

9. Northwest Missouri – 41 points

10. Fort Hays State – 30 points

11. Missouri Western – 18 points

12. Newman – 16 points

Softball

1. Central Oklahoma (8) – 162

2. Central Missouri (6) – 158

3. Rogers State – 142

4. Missouri Southern – 124

5. Missouri Western – 118

6. Washburn – 117

7. Northeastern State – 86

8. Fort Hays State – 85

9. Emporia State – 73

10. Pittsburg State – 64

11. Northwest Missouri – 58

12. Nebraska Kearney – 47

13. Newman – 25

14. Lincoln – 15