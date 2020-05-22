MIAA expected to play fewer games across all sports for 2020-21

The NCAA Division II President’s Council announced changes in the maximum number of permissible contests across all Division II sports for the 2020-21 academic year. This response is largely due to the economic hardships caused by COVID-19.

Changes also have been enacted for the minimum number of games to be completed for postseason selection. The MIAA’s scheduling subcommittee, which includes an administrator from each MIAA member institution, will review all MIAA schedules for the 2020-21 academic year and make modifications as need be. Official schedule adjustments are slated to be approved by the MIAA CEO Council when the group meets on June 15.

“I applaud the NCAA for this quick action to help schools address the disruption and budget shortfalls occurring in higher education,” MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy said. “As state tax revenues continue to decline, and state expenses continue to increase, and higher education appropriations in each state continue to shrink, these NCAA reductions in every Division II sport will assist MIAA athletics departments as they make adjustments to their 2020-21 budgets.”

In accordance with the NCAA, these recommendations are deemed as an emergency one-year alteration focused on institutional cost savings, reducing athletics operating costs, and maintaining fair standards for Division II postseason competition.

[Story reflects the official press release from the MIAA]