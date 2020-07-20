MIAA announces delay to start of fall sports

(KSNF/KODE) – The MIAA announced Monday morning that it is delaying the start of all intercollegiate athletic practices until August 31, with the start of competition delayed until the week of September 28.

This plan also includes restrictions and limitations on student-athlete and coach activities prior to the August 31 start, which will be announced soon.

The CEO Council supported the recommendation to delay, and understands that the ability to move forward and execute this plan is dependent on the students, employees and fans demonstrating socially responsible behavior during the pandemic crisis.

“This plan allows our student-athletes to get back on campus and get acclimated with the student body before we begin practices and competition,” MIAA commissioner Mike Racy said in the league’s official press release. “We remain hopeful that the MIAA student-athletes will be able to practice and compete this fall, but we need to be patient and make sure that we are doing that in a healthy and safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and administrators.”

The MIAA said it will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic, and make decisions about athletes and other campus activities based on conditions in that community along with guidance from local and state health officials.

This decision comes after the league already moved the start of the football season to September 12 due to the shortening of sports schedules in response to the impacts of COVID-19. Now with the recently announced delay it appears the football season would not begin until at least October 3.

Post written in accordance with the official MIAA press release.