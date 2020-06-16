MIAA announces action plans for 2020-2021 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday, the MIAA CEO Council approved action plans for the 2020-2021 academic year. The plans included modifications of the regular-season schedules and championships in all sports.

In response to the NCAA requirements in maximum and minimum allowable contests and dates for the 2020-2021 season, the CEO Council approved a new 10 game football schedule and the elimination of non-conference play in men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s soccer. Volleyball will have the option to request to consolidate dates which would make non-conference matches available if desired. The Council also approved modifying the brackets and dates for the 2020-2021 MIAA Championships.

To take a look at the changes to regular season and tournament schedules, click here.

Regular-season schedules will become available throughout the week starting with football on Tuesday, June 16, volleyball and women’s soccer on Wednesday, June 17, men’s and women’s basketball on Thursday, June 18, and baseball, softball, and tennis on Friday, June 19.