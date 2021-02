JOPLIN, Mo. -- A 12-run second inning propelled the No. 19 Missouri Southern State University men's baseball team to a 14-1 win over Missouri S&T in the final game of the MIAA/GLVC Crossover Monday afternoon at Warren Turner Field.

Dexter Swims got the bats going in the second inning for the Lions (6-0) with six RBIs on a pair of base-clearing doubles. Troy Gagan sent a homer over the left field wall to bring in three runners to contribute towards the barrage of runs.