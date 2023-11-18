ANDERSON, MO – After a tight contested game, McDonald County’s season came to an end after a 31-28 loss to Jefferson City Saturday afternoon.

Mustangs quarterback Destyn Dowd, and running back Sam Barton got off to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Jays came storming back.

Jefferson City quarterback Jacob Wilson completed several deep passes, one of which was to Kendric Johnson for a long touchdown.

Dowd and the Mustangs hung with the Jays, but Zach Barnes’ touchdown in the fourth quarter was the final dagger, as McDonald County’s season came to an end.

The Mustangs finish with a record of 8-5, and a first ever district championship.