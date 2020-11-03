McDonald County’s Lily Allman commits to MSSU

McDONALD COUNTY, Mo. — One of the best golfers in the area has announced her next move, taking her talents from the front nine of McDonald County to the back nine of Missouri Southern.

Lily Allman did not start playing golf until the 8th grade and has now committed to compete at the collegiate level with the Lions. Allman helped build the Mustangs girls golf program her sophomore year after playing with the boys her first year of high school.

From knocking down five straight birdies to win the Carthage Invitational to tying for third at the MSHSAA state tournament, being close to home and the program that’s given her so much was the perfect fit.

“If you’re going to put all of your effort into everything that you have into a sport, I think that’s very crucial, and I think that’s how you really go places,” Allman said. “… I’m just really going to miss them. But I’m excited that I get to be close to home and I get to be there to support them.”