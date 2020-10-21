McDonald County’s Lily Allman, Carthage’s Hailey Bryant secure top-10 finishes in Class 3 girls golf tournament

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Missouri Class 3 Girls Golf State Championship wrapped up on Tuesday afternoon at Twin Hills Golf & Country Club.

After a rain delay in the final round, McDonald County’s Lily Allman tried to finish out her high school career with a state title. On hole 18, Allman knocked down a putt for par that helped her finish tied for third with a final score of 163.

“I’m just really, really blessed,” Allman said. “And I can’t really put it into other words beyond that because I only got into golf my 8th grade year and I would have never imagined I would be here today, so I’m just really blessed.”

Carthage’s Hailey Bryant had a dominant second round to earn her the 8th spot with a final score of 169.

“I was a little nervous yesterday,” Bryant said. “Yesterday at the start of it I was still kind of like, ‘Oh.’ But now I just feel really relaxed. I’m ready to get some good rest and get back out on the course honestly.”

Six local golfers participated in this year’s state championships.

Here’s how the others concluded their run:

T34 | Rylee Scott (Carthage) – 191

59 | Caitlin Derryberry (Carthage) – 216

T60 | Sydney French (Webb City) – 217

70 | Sarah Oathout (Webb City) – 219