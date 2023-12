CARL JUNCTION, MO – The McDonald County Mustangs got off to a fast start in their third place matchup against Neosho.

Leading by over 25 in the third quarter, the Annie Clarkson found Carlie Martin who cemented the 26 point lead for the Mustangs.

While Neosho did put up a fight in the fourth quarter, McDonald County cemented the 58-22 win, and took third place in the tournament.

The Mustangs will host Shiloh Christian on December 4th.