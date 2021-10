CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Tigers faced the McDonald County Mustangs in the final game of the 22nd Annual Carthage Varsity Invitational Tournament on Saturday. After putting up two runs in the first inning, the Mustangs pulled off a 5-0 win over the Tigers.

Carthage (20-12) will return to action on Tuesday against Kickapoo in the Class 5, District 6 tournament. McDonald County (19-5) will face Parkview the same day in the opening round of the Class 4, District 6 tournament.