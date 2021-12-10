McDonald County preps for the return of Mustang Classic Basketball Tournament

ANDERSON, Mo. — It’s tournament season here in the four states, and this year, we have one more than usual to look forward to.

The McDonald County Mustang Classic Basketball Tournament is making a comeback this year. The tournament was a staple of the community from its beginning in 1981 to its end in 2000. Athletic director Bo Bergen says the school has been working on bringing back the tourney for some time because of how popular it was originally.

Bergen says, “We have a lot of tradition here in basketball, and I want to make sure our kids that go to school here now understand some of that tradition and history. What better way to do it than playing on their home court against some very tough competition?”

Megan Elwood, McDonald County junior basketball player, says, “Anytime you can play on your home court, it’s a great day to be able to have the support of your fans. Especially here in the county, I mean, everybody loves us when we get to play. They love to cheer on a great game, so I think it’s a really cool experience.”

The girls tournament will start Saturday, December 11, take a break on Sunday, and finish up on Wednesday. Then, the boys portion will kick off Thursday, December 16 and run through Saturday the 18th. McDonald County will be providing updates throughout the tournament on Twitter via @MustangClassic3.



Girls schedule-via @MustangClassic3 (Twitter)