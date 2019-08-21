McDonald County looks to finish more close games in 2019

ANDERSON, Mo. — Last year the McDonald County Mustangs won just three games, but they believe they should have won more.

The Mustangs lost two regular season games by a touchdown or less last season, games that McDonald County head coach Kellen Hoover believes the team could have won had the execution been just a bit better.

The name of the game this season he said will be consistency and doing the little things correctly to ensure the Mustangs find themselves ahead in the final minutes of a game, as opposed to behind.

“We’re still trying to learn how to take advantage of those big moments that happen through the course of a game and we want to take advantage and end up on the winning side of those games,” Hoover said. “We’re still in the middle of kind of a process of turning this program around, turning our culture around and part of that is learning to take advantage of those moments and making those winning plays.”

Last year’s close losses will serve as a painful reminder of what can happen if the little things are done incorrectly, it’s a feeling seniors like John Howard don’t want to feel again.

“It wasn’t very fun last year, but I feel like it’s just going to give us something to build off of this year and we’ll pull away from more of those close games,” Howard said. “We need the leaders to step up and make plays that nobody necessarily made last year. That would definitely help us win those close games.”

The Mustangs open their season at home on August 30 against Marshfield.