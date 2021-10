ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County Mustangs are officially the winningest football team in school history after Friday’s district quarterfinal win over Monett. The Mustangs move to 9-1 with a 35-0 win.

The previous best record in school history belonged to the 1965 squad, who went 8-1. The 2021 Mustangs matched that record last week with a win over Cassville.

They’ll host Hillcrest on Friday, November 5 in the Class 4, District 6 semifinal round.