McDonald County community mourns loss of Ebenee Muñoz with candlelight vigil

ANDERSON, Mo. — The McDonald County community is mourning the loss of one of their student athletes. Ebenee Muñoz, A 17-year-old McDonald County High School student was killed in a car crash on Friday night.

Members of her community gathered in Dabbs Greer Town Hole park on Sunday to honor her memory with a candlelight vigil. The crowd lit and released lanterns, which illuminated the sky.

Muñoz was both a basketball and a track athlete. Those who knew her remembered her as a kind soul and fierce competitor.

Londyn Trudeau, Ebenee’s friend/event organizer, says, “As soon as we heard, we were trying to figure out something that we could do because she was really close to us and she means a lot to us and we just wanted to show that and give everybody the opportunity to show how much they loved her.”

Sean Crane, McDonald County girls basketball coach, says, “She’s a good kid. You can see a ton of people here, she’s very involved in everything. Obviously anytime you lose a young lady or a young person at all, it’s a tough situation.”

McDonald County High School teams won’t be competing in any sporting events on Monday, April 26 out of respect for Muñoz, the school announced on their Twitter page. Participating in track practices and meets for the week of April 26 will also be optional for student athletes.

McDonald County High School Athletics will not be competing Monday 4/26.



Every day is a gift. Ebenee’s work ethic and commitment to being a Mustang will live on through her teammates and coaches. (2/2) — McDonald County Athletics (@MC__athletics) April 24, 2021

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover Muñoz’s funeral expenses. To donate to the fundraiser, click here.