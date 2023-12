ANDERSON, MO – McDonald County boys basketball struggled Thursday night against Willard’s pressure and quick offense.

Cael Carlin strengthened the Mustang offense with a surge late in the third quarter, as well as Destyn Dowd with a bucket off of a quick inbound pass. Despite the strong effort, the Mustangs were unable to hang with the Tigers in the 78-49 loss.

Up next, McDonald County will participate in the Neosho Holiday Classic from December 27th-29th.