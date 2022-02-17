Despite a lot of games being postponed due to weather Thursday, the McAuley Catholic Warriors and Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers boys and girls teams still met up for their games.

It was senior night for McAuley and at the start of the girls game, senior Kayleigh Teeter, who suffered a season-ending knee injury earlier in the season, was honored by getting to score the first two points of the game.

McAuley went on to win their final home game of the year 50-27.

In the boys game, Thomas Jefferson was able to get the best of the Warriors winning 59-46.