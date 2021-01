JOPLIN, Mo. — Things were close at the half, but the McAuley Catholic girls basketball team was able to get enough of their offense going late to propel them to a 41-30 win over Wheaton Tuesday.

With the win, McAuley moves to 10-6 on the year. Wheaton moves to 8-10.

The Bulldogs would get the better of McAuley in the boys contest, getting the win 62-37.