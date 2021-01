JOPLIN, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team had little trouble handling Lockwood, getting the 48-17 win over the Tigers Monday.

McAuley junior Kayleigh Teeter lead all scorers with 22 points.

The Lady Warriors will be back in action Thursday when they take on Wyandotte. Tip off from McAuley Catholic High School is set for 6:00 pm.