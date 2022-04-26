Tuesday morning, McAuley Catholic’s Kennedy DeRuy announced she will continue her basketball career in college committing to Hunter College in New York City.

DeRuy ends her high school career as one of the most successful athletes to go through McAuley Catholic High School.

Last season, she earned Ozark 7 Conference Player of the Year while earning first team all-district and all-area. She also helped the team become district and sectional champions. She’ll leave the school at fourth all-time in scoring at 1,379 points.

The McAuley senior is excited to take the next step and also ready to prepare to become a sports journalist.

Kennedy DeRuy said, “I’ve been working for this since I was a freshman in high school. It’s always been on my mind to play at the next level and I think that motivated me throughout my years of high school to get better every single day. I’ve been playing basketball since Kindergarten, so this has been a huge huge passion of mine. I found myself comfortable in front of the camera, so I thought why not? I can do this for a living, so I went over to Joplin High School, they have an FTC program there. It’s kind of like a real live broadcast type thing, so I got to play anchor, I got to do the play-by-play over football games and basketball games and I just fell in love with it.”