McAuley Catholic earns second straight district title with victory over Hume

LAMAR, Mo. — Even after being down double-digits in the second half, The McAuley Catholic girls basketball team are district champions once again.

The top seeded Lady Warriors hung on to defeat second seed Hume 41-37 in the Class 1, District 7 title game. With the win, McAuley moves to 19-8 on the season.

McAuley will now advance to sectionals on March 3, where they’ll face District 8 champions Montrose. The Lady Jays defeated Drexel in their title game 53-48. Tip off for that game is set for 6 p.m. with the site still to be determined.