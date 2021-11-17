McAuley Catholic boys’ basketball features young core for 2021 campaign

JOPLIN, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic boys’ basketball team made it to the Class 1, District 7 championship last season, marking their first opportunity for a district title since the 2016-2017 season.

This year, things will look a little different; the team is definitely on the younger side. Senior Jeffery Horinek and junior Joe Staton are the only returning starters. Sophomore Rocco Bazzano was a reliable sixth-man last season, and will be starting this year.

Despite the youth of the team, head coach Tony Witt is hopeful the returners will bring the right leadership to the court.

Witt says, “We’re pretty positive with us being able to compete. These guys are very, very motivated. They want to prove that with the drop off from last year, that they can still come out and compete and play with anybody on our schedule.”

Bazzano says, “I think we have a lot of potential, and I think we have a lot of ability to like to group together and I think we have a really strong bond, and once we have grown that bond, I think we’ll have something really special.”

The Warriors will open their season on Tuesday, November 23 at Liberal.