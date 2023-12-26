JOPLIN, MO – Winning just 14 games in two years, McAuley Catholic boys basketball is looking to flip the script in 2023.

With the Warriors already off to strong start, head coach Tony Witt said a big part of turning the program around involved building stability.

“I was the fourth coach in four years when I got here,” Witt said.

“We had kids that struggled a little bit in not having the coaching or stability they needed, and I think those two things are key for us now. The kids know their expectations, and it’s just helped us a lot.”

With a solid showing at the Gem City Classic, the Warriors return a major deep threat in Rocco Bozzano-Joseph. The senior guard will lead a rapidly developing offense loaded with young talent.

“We’ve been through a lot,” Bozzano-Joseph said.

“We’ve been in games where we needed to battle back, and we’ve been in games where we needed to hold a very narrow lead. We’ve battled through everything, and I think we’re ready to take whatever anyone throws at us.”

Senior forward Bradley Wagner and junior guard Michael Parrigon will round out the starting five. Wagner echoed Bozzano-Joseph in saying the experience in playing with this group has built chemistry.

“We’ve been playing basketball since third grade,” Wagner said.

“We just know a lot about the team chemistry and everything, and know how to play as a group.”

Junior guard Michael Parrigon has shown significant promise for the Warriors with solid performances early in the season. Parrigon said he credits his coach for building a contender in the Warriors.

“We’ve started competing a lot more,” Parrigon said.

“We have a different mindset than in the past two years, things have definitely changed.”

McAuley Catholic will take on Monett in the 41st Annual Southwest Boys Holiday Tournament on December 27th.