JOPLIN, Mo. — The McAuley Catholic baseball team faced off against Southwest (Washburn) at Joplin High School on Wednesday. The game was originally slated to be played at Southwest, but was moved due to weather.

The Warriors gave up two runs in the bottom of the first- one an RBI, on off an error. In the following frame, Bradley Wagner scored Kable Reichardt, who was on third base after busting out a triple. McAuley went on to score two more times in the top of the sixth and earned the win over Southwest, 3-2.

McAuley improves to 4-2 on the season.