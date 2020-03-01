MBB: Pitt State marches on to Kansas City with season sweep over UCM

PITTSBURG, Kan. — It all comes down to this. Literally.

Whether Pittsburg State men’s basketball (11-17, 7-12 MIAA) found themselves in Kansas City for the MIAA tournament or not depended on the last game of the regular season against Central Missouri (10-18, 5-14). And the Gorillas delivered, winning 80-73.

UCM didn’t make it easy, at least in the first half. The Mules knocked down seven of 11 3-pointers, and only trailed by one at halftime.

Pitt State knew what was at stake and the team was ready for the moment. Five Gorillas found themselves in double figures with Marcel Cherry (17), A.J. Walker (16), Dejon Waters Jr. (15), Xavier Womack (13) and Jah-Kobe Womack (10).

Head coach Kim Anderson has made the conference tournament 15 straight times that he’s been coaching as a part of the MIAA, split between his time with UCM and Pitt State. It was definitely a way to make it 15 total on how this season played out.

But the Gorillas are marching on as they will face Nebraska Kearney (16-12, 10-9) on Wednesday for the opening round of the conference tournament. Tip-off set for 8:15 p.m. CT.