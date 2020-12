JASPER, Mo. — It was a battle between an unbeaten Lockwood Tiger team and a winless Jasper Eagle side still in search of its first win of the season on Thursday evening.

The Eagles provided a fight, but then Lockwood’s Max Schnelle went off for 28 points and helped put the game out of reach. The Tigers grabbed their sixth straight win of the 2020 campaign with a 68-53 win.

Jasper’s Jared Tidball scored his 1,000th career point in an Eagles uniform in the loss.