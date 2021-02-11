Matt Mims out as head coach after one year at Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Change is coming once again at Baxter Springs High School as Matt Mims will be leaving after one year as head football coach for the Lions.
The Lions were winless in Mims’ lone season at the helm of the program and now assistant coach William Burr will lead the Lions into the 2021-2022 season. Burr spent much of his coaching days at Webb City High School and joined Baxter Springs back in 2016.
Baxter Springs athletic director Kenneth Boeckman released the following statement:
We appreciate the passion and energy Coach Mims has brought to the football program at Baxter Springs High School. Recently, Coach Mims has informed the district of his plans to return to his home state of Alabama as a next step in his career. We thank him for his dedication to Lions Football and wish him best the of luck! Moving forward, we’ve named assistant, Russell Burr, the next head football coach. Reflected in this quick and decisive action is our mission to create a smooth transition, in the best interest of our student-athletes and the program. Coach Burr brings a wealth of experience that will be reflected in his leadership, accountability, and integrity.Kenneth Boeckman – Baxter Springs AD