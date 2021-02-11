Matt Mims out as head coach after one year at Baxter Springs

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Change is coming once again at Baxter Springs High School as Matt Mims will be leaving after one year as head football coach for the Lions.

The Lions were winless in Mims’ lone season at the helm of the program and now assistant coach William Burr will lead the Lions into the 2021-2022 season. Burr spent much of his coaching days at Webb City High School and joined Baxter Springs back in 2016.

Baxter Springs athletic director Kenneth Boeckman released the following statement: