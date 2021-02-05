Maryann Mitts introduced as Cottey’s new basketball coach, athletic director

NEVADA, Mo. — Earlier this week, Cottey College announced that Dr. Maryann Mitts would become the new head basketball coach and athletic director. On Friday, she was formally introduced by the school.

Mitts spent 13 seasons as the head coach of the women’s basketball team at Missouri Southern, where she became and still is the winningest coach in program history.

She said Friday that becoming an athletic director fulfills a lifelong dream, and that she never imagined a return to coaching. Mitts didn’t take long in answering when asked what she missed most about being on the sidelines.

“The players. The players. You know they keep you young. But it’s ingrained in who I am. I missed the competitiveness, I missed the camaraderie. To see the number of former coaches in the MIAA both on the women’s and men’s side reaching out to me in the last week has been overwhelming.”

Mitts will begin her new role in May after she completes her obligations to Missouri State University, where she is currently an assistant professor of kinesiology.