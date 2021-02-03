Maryann Mitts hired as Cottey College head basketball coach

NEVADA, Mo. — Dr. Maryann Mitts has been hired as head basketball coach and athletic director at Cottey College.

Dr. Mitts was previously the head women’s basketball coach at Missouri Southern State University. During her 13 years with the program, she coached her way into becoming the winningest head coach in school history with a 189-145 record.

She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Arkansas in 2019 and has been an assistant professor of kinesiology at Missouri State University for the last two years.

“I am humbled and thrilled to have this opportunity at Cottey College. There is so much potential at Cottey and I see such a bright future for the College as a whole and the athletics department. I can’t wait to get to work building something that the campus and community of Nevada can be really proud of,” Dr. Mitts said.