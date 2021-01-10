Martin Vogts fires Pitt State to 16-point win against MSSU

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Martin Vogts turned six points in the first half to 26 points in the second half to help lead Pittsburg State University to an impressive 83-67 win against Missouri Southern State University (MSSU) on Saturday evening at John Lance Arena.

Vogts made eight of 14 shots from the floor, including five 3-pointers, to pace the Gorillas (5-4, 5-4 MIAA) in the win. Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. grabbed 15 of his 22 points in the first half as Pitt State took a 40-32 lead into the locker room. Vogts and Arthur-Williams also each finished with eight rebounds.

The Lions (4-4, 4-4 MIAA) were led by Cam Martin’s double-double performance (33 points, 11 rebounds), but just couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with the Gorillas. MSSU made four of 20 3-pointers in the game with three of those coming from Martin. The second highest scorer belonged to Keryn Collins and his 14 points. It also marked Martin’s third straight game scoring at least 30 points.

Pitt State and MSSU combined to shoot 61 free throws in a game slowed by 52 combined personal fouls. Gorillas converted 19-of-30 free throws, while MSSU completed 19-of-31.

The Gorillas will travel to Emporia, Kan., Thursday (Jan. 14) to take on the Emporia State University Hornets at 7:30 p.m. CT at W.L. Auditorium. MSSU will continue its three-game road trip on Thursday (Jan. 14) to battle the Washburn University Ichabods with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT.