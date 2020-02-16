Martin Drops 45, Lions Snap Home Losing Streak

JOPLIN, Mo — Cam Martin scored 45 points on Saturday afternoon as Missouri Southern took down Missouri Western 97-87. With the win the Lions improve to 19-5 on the season and 12-3 in the MIAA.

The victory also breaks a mini two-game losing streak at home. Missouri Southern previously was on a 26-game homecourt winning streak before that was snapped by Rogers State on February 1st.

Kinzer Lambert added an 18-point night while Elyjah Clark scored 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

Next week looks a little like this week for MSSU. The Lions are back in action on Thursday as they travel to Maryville to take on No. 1 Northwest Missouri before visiting Missouri Western next Saturday.