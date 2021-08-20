Mark Smith: ‘We’re a very strong team right now’

FRONTENAC, Kan. — It’s shaping up to be a promising season for Mark Smith and the Frontenac Raiders- a follow up to last season’s deep playoff run.

Last year, the Raiders went out in the third round of the playoff and were just a few wins shy from a shot at the state championship. Luckily though, they return most of their starters and only really need to replace some guys on their offensive line.

Head coach Mark Smith says he’s feeling confident about his squad’s potential for this season, especially compared to years past.

Smith says, “The kids know what’s going on with the playbook. We’re playing fast. I think we’re a very strong team right now, one of the stronger teams we’ve had in the last few years, so we’re excited to see what they can do on Friday nights.”

Landon dean, senior defensive end/tight end, says, “We worked really hard in the weight room this summer, and did a lot in the summer to get ready. We’re just clicking better on offense this year than we were all year last year, and we’ve got a lot of guys coming back so we’re just clicking a lot better than we were last year.”

The Raiders will open the season on Friday, September 3 against Columbus. For their full season schedule, click here.