KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- On Friday, The MIAA announced that Robert Corn and Tongula Givens Steddum will be part of this years 2020 MIAA Hall of Fame Class.

Legendary basketball coach Robert Corn spent two years as a player at Missouri Southern, but he is best known for the 25 years he spent as head coach of the Missouri Southern men's basketball team. His 1999-2000 team finished with a 30-3 record and an Elite Eight win in the NCAA D-II Tournament.