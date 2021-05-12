Longtime NEO A&M softball coach to step down at end of season

MIAMI, Ok. — It’s the end of an era at NEO A&M, as longtime head softball coach Eric Iverson plans to step down from the position at the conclusion of the season. Iverson has spent 26 seasons as head coach of the Lady Norse softball team.

During that time the Lady Norse have played in 18 region 2 championship games, winning 9 of them.

In 2015 the Lady Norse finished as NJCAA Divison 1 national runners-up with a 50-16 record.

That same year, after the renovation of the softball complex was completed, it was named Iverson Field at Alumni Stadium, in honor of Iverson and his accomplishments with NEO softball.

Iverson and the second seeded Lady Norse will be in action Thursday in Muskogee for the NJCAA Region 2 tournament. They’ll face Western Oklahoma State College. First pitch is set for 1:30 pm.