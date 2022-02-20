JOPLIN, Mo. — If you pay attention to high school basketball in this area at all, you’re bound to have seen Eric Johnson on the sidelines at some point. He’s coached for decades, at schools across southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri. That’s an accomplishment in itself, but he recently added another to his resume.

Johnson’s current team, the College Heights Cougars, defeated Thomas Jefferson 64-53 in tournament play, giving him his 650th career win.

Johnson says, “It shows how old you are, how long you’ve been around. I mean it’s really a lot of success right there. But it all goes back to having very good players a lot of talent and very good assistant coaches too.”

Of course, before he was a coach, he was a player himself. Johnson’s love of basketball started when he was just three years old, and eventually, he played college basketball at Pittsburg State University under Bob Johnson- his father.

Johnson says, “He told people the only reason I got to play is because my mom made him play me. And I don’t know if that was true or not, but it’s just fortunately, when I came back to Pitt from the junior college, they were needing a point guard. You know, I enjoy that. So that’s pretty good way to to get an education and further myself.”

Johnson stayed at Pittsburg State as a graduate assistant, and eventually moved on to take a head coaching job in Horton, Kansas. After one year there, he moved on to Columbus High School.

Johnson says, “It was a very enjoyable time to be there. It’s a great community to be in involved with as far as coaching and teaching. One time we went to the state tournament, and got beat by Wichita Cape up in there at Hutchinson. So that was kind of the highlight, but with a few other years where we’re above 500.”

After nine years at Columbus, Johnson Migrated to Missouri, taking the head coaching job at Webb City High School in 1984. It was over a decade later, in 1997, that he would finally capture a state title.

Dan Stanley, who played on the ’97 championship team, says, “I don’t feel like there was any added pressure. I don’t think Coach Johnson or any of our assistant coaches, any of those years, where we had some success. I didn’t feel like anything changed on or off the floor. It was it was the same. And, you know, I think it was just like, hey, let’s just win the next game and let’s win the game after that. And that’s kind of how it felt to me.”

Johnson says, “It’s a very rewarding time, I mean for the kids too, because those kids had started playing as freshmen and sophomores on the varsity and just kind of you know, worked their way up and got better each year. It was just a great time. We had a good run there at the end of the season, and won a few games, probably some close games that could’ve gone either way.”

After a Final Four appearance in 2008- Johnson moved on from Webb City. It wasn’t until 2010 he started at College Heights Christian School- the team that would eventually earn him his 650th win.

Miller Long, College Heights senior guard, says, “We’re making history as a team, but he made history as an individual. It was great to be a part of that and help him get there.”

Hagen Beck, College Heights senior guard, says, “He’ll come up to you during practice one-on-one and tell you what you need to do better, walk you through the plays. It’s just a really good atmosphere for the players, where he’s putting you first and the team first, so I really enjoy him as a coach.”

Johnson’s career is already full of stories and positive moments, and he hopes there’s more to come. His current and former players hope so too. They believe Coach Johnson belongs on the court.

Stanley says, “He was never afraid to let us have fun. He may not always agree with some of our antics or some of the things that we would do but he would just kind of shake his head like he does and just kind of walk away and we’d laugh and you know, we had a good time. We had a good run and I was just really glad to be a part of it and be a part of Coach Johnson’s incredible career.”

Johnson says, “You know, it makes me realize that you can contribute things to this world and this community and this school and and still go home and have an enjoyable time with your wife and my little dog. It’s enjoyable getting up in the morning and being able to come to a place like this to work.”

In 2021, Johnson led the Cougars to their first ever district championship, and this season, they captured their first ever conference title. Johnson is excited to kick off this year’s playoff run.