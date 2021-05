JOPLIN, Mo. — Fired up from a Dylan Gallup inside the park home run, the top seeded Lockwood baseball team shut out four seed Hume, picking up a 10-0 win to advance to the Class 1, District 6 title game Tuesday.

With the win, the Tigers move to 12-8 on the season. They’ll face the Liberal in the championship after the Bulldogs defeated McAuley Catholic 7-5 Monday. First pitch of the championship game is set for 4:30 on Tuesday.