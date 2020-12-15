Lockwood senior overcomes odds, signs to play baseball at Evangel

LOCKWOOD, Mo. — For almost all high school athletes, signing your letter of intent to play at the college level is an extremely gratifying moment.

That’s especially true for Lockwood senior Dylan Gallup.

Gallup was born without a pulmonary artery, a heart defect that could have easily taken his life. After a number of surgeries, he’s now healthy, and signed his letter of intent to pitch for the Evangel baseball team.

It’s the result of plenty of hard work, not only on Gallup’s part, but that of his football coach Clay Lasater.

Dylan said after going to a few baseball camps and not drawing much interest, he reached out and gave a list of schools to Lasater. A short time later, Lasater came to him with a list of schools interested in him.

Evangel was on that list.

After some emails, a visit, and a bullpen session, Gallup got the offer he’d been waiting for.

“I mean, that’s kind of what I’ve dreamed of since I was four years old,” Gallup said “It’s ‘I’m gonna play college baseball.’ That’s my goal. I’ve worked hard. I’ve put a lot of work into it. I made it. So I’m just really excited. I’m going to play college baseball. That was my goal ever since I was four or five years old.”