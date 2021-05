JOPLIN, Mo. — The season is still alive and well for Lockwood baseball.

The top seeded Tigers used strong pitching and offense to get their second shutout of the Class 1, District 6 tournament, defeating Liberal 4-0 to claim the district title.

With the win, Lockwood will now advance to the Class 1 sectional round, where they will face either Billings, Exeter, or Dadeville. Sectionals will take place starting on May 24.