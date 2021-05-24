Lockwood baseball defeats Billings to advance to state quarterfinals

BILLINGS, Mo. — The Lockwood baseball team defeated Billings 3-2 on Monday to advance to the Missouri Class 1 state quarterfinal round.

The Tigers’ offensive charge was led by Evangel University commit Dylan Gallup, who cranked out a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to open the game’s scoring. An RBI by Rayder Boyd brought Gallup in again for the Tigers’ third and final run.

Gallup also pitched a full six innings, plus one at-bat in the seventh. He had 12 strikeouts on the day.

“Words can’t describe, I immediately fell to my knees, I’m just so happy for these guys,” Lockwood head coach Adam Grisham said. “They’ve worked so hard all year and this group of guys just deserved this. Beyond excited.”

“I can’t even put it into words,” Gallup added. “It’s a feeling you can’t put into words. I’ve never been excited about anything like this ever in my life whole life. I’m overjoyed. Overjoyed.”

The Tigers will host St. Elizabeth on Wednesday, May 26 in the quarterfinal round.