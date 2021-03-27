Local MIAA members react to Northwest Missouri’s third national title win

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team was crowned the NCAA Division II national champions on Saturday after a 80-54 win over West Texas A&M. This marks the third national championship win ever for Northwest, a long time MIAA powerhouse.

The win doesn’t come as a shock to anyone that pays attention to MIAA basketball, least of all those affiliated with the conference itself. Many of those associated with conference feel that Northwest’s win showcases the difficulty of playing in the MIAA, as well as showcases how tough the conference is overall. Pittsburg State University associate head coach Justin Bailey expressed his well wishes for the Bearcats on Twitter before the championship game.

NCAA D1 tourney teams/staffs go to sleep comfortably at night knowing they don’t have to face Northwest Missouri State! But I have to face them 2+ times a year 😩😩

D2 basketball is LEGIT !!!! Love competing against them .. they have made me a better coach. Win it for the MIAA 💯 — Justin Bailey (@Coach_JBailey) March 26, 2021

Former Missouri Southern State University standout and current Division I prospect also took to Twitter after Northwest’s win to express his thoughts about the MIAA.

If you don’t think the MIAA is the best division 2 conference then go watch these teams getting 30 pieced in the final 4 and come talk to me… SHESH 😬 — Cam Martin (@BigCam30) March 26, 2021

Pittsburg State head coach Kim Anderson was on the Regional Advisory Committee that selected the teams that went to the national tournament this year, and he says each year, the selection process highlights just how phenomenal the MIAA really is.

Anderson says, “Our league was so well balanced. We had so many teams that were so close. I’ve always felt like sometimes we beat ourselves up too much, and it shows when it comes time to select teams for the national tournament. I’ve said this all along, for 16 years, that the MIAA is one of the best conferences in the country, if not the best.”