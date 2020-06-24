Local golfer plays more than 300 rounds a year

JOPLIN, Mo. — To Joplin resident Mike Salzer, you can never play too much golf.

It’s the perfect match: being outside and, well, golf.

“As long as the wind’s not blowing too bad,” Salzer said. “And it doesn’t get below freezing, you can play.”

These greens at Schifferdecker Golf Course aren’t unfamiliar for Salzer. He averages more than 300 rounds of golf a year, dating back to 2009 when he retired. The golf course is his home away from home. It’s allowed him a chance to relive what began at an early age.

It’s developed into a daily routine with two days never being the same.

“Some days everything seems to go right and you can really, really enjoy it,” Salzer continued. “And other days it just makes you want to cuss, but you got to keep working at it.”

As he looks onto the next holes, Salzer knows this is where he belongs. He knows that every chance he gets to play nine holes, that’s a good day on his scorecard.

“Yeah, I play a lot of golf,” Salzer laughed. “Yeah, I play as much as I can.”