FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Some local college athletes are getting their turn in the spotlight.

The cheer team at Fort Scott Community College is nationally ranked for the first time in school history.

The journey started last month, when the team won the Collegiate Virtual Championship. Then, last weekend it finished second at regionals in the Advanced Small Co-Ed Division.

The team is headed to nationals in Daytona Beach next week — and is now ranked 6th in the nation.

“There’s over 70% of our team that has never cheered or danced before, so to see them competing at regionals, winning championships and now getting to step onto a nationals mat, it’s not what we’ve done as coaches, it’s what they’ve done,” said Chelsea Yount, FSCC Head Cheer & Dance Coach.

“I feel like I perform well under pressure and with everything that we got going so far, I want to keep the momentum rolling and hope we do well down in Florida,” said Joshua Thomas, Cheer Team Co-Captain.

The team competes in nationals on Tuesday.