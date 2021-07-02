Local athletes react to new NCAA NIL rules; KU’s Martin releases clothing line

(KODE 12) — It’s been a long time coming for college athletes. This week, the NCAA announced a set of interim rules that allow athletes to make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

Though they previously had to follow a strict set of rules barring them from capitalizing off NIL, now the sky is the limit for college athletes. We’ve already seen athletes announcing merch lines, tech deals, even deals with a junk hauling company. The general consensus among NCAA athletes is that this is a good thing.

Cam Martin, Kansas University basketball player, says, “I think obviously there’s gonna be a gap between the high, Power 5 schools and some lower level schools, but I mean, that’s with life. I think this’ll be a good opportunity for some people to set themselves up for after college, just being able to make money off their name, and just have some extra money to start their life with.”

Kaylee DaMitz, Drury University basketball player, says, “I think that’s crazy, I wouldn’t even know where to begin with all that stuff, but for the people who will benefit a lot, I think it’s really great, really crazy. If an opportunity ever comes, I wouldn’t be against it but I don’t even know where to start with all that stuff honestly.”

Martin, a former Missouri Southern State University basketball player, released a clothing line on Friday. More details will be announced on his social media pages.